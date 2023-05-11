GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Discovery Education a $200,000 literacy grant on Thursday, and several other area agencies stand to get money packages.

The Foundation’s announcement said the overall awards totaled more than $440,000 in literacy grants to North Carolina nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools.

Other Charlotte-area groups include:

MECKLENBURG

Goodwill Industries of The Southern Piedmont ($8,000)

International House of Metrolina ($10,000)

ROWAN

Rowan Co. Literacy Council ($5,000)

GASTON

Gaston Hope in Christ Ministries ($2,000)

Gaston Literacy Council, Inc. ($2,490)

CABARRUS

International Center for Community Development ($3,000)

CALDWELL

The Mitford Museum ($1,000)

CLEVELAND

Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland County ($2,500)

WATAUGA

Blowing Rock School ($2,500)

Boone United Methodist Church ($3,000)

Immigrant Connection of The High Country ($2,500)

The funds are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states where Dollar General operates to support adult, family, and summer literacy programs.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” Dollar General Literacy Foundation executive director Denine Torr said. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children, and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

The Foundation estimates grants awarded to North Carolina organizations will positively impact the lives of more than 10,000 individuals.

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding can go toward purchasing new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online here.