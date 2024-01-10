BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An interim principal has been named after an elementary school principal was arrested and charged in Burlington.

According to the Alamance-Burlington School Systems, Daniel Stephen McInnis has been suspended without pay, and “dismissal has been recommended” to the Board of Education.

The school district has named retired principal Donna King as the interim principal at Eastlawn Elementary. King worked as an administrator in the district for over 25 years, according to ABSS.

McInnis was suspended with pay on Dec. 11, 2023, a few days after the Burlington Police Department began investigating him for sexual offenses against a student. The school district “fully cooperated” with the investigation and McInnis was arrested charged with felony statutory sex offense on Dec. 29, 2023.

During a court appearance, it was alleged that on Nov. 21, 2023, McInnis took a 9-year-old student out of class and into a backroom in the school. There, the principal allegedly made the student face the wall and sexually assaulted them. The child was then sent back to class.

The judge gave McInnis a $250,000 secured bond.