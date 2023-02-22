MORRISVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A ‘disruptive passenger’ caused a flight to divert to Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

American Airlines flight 3444 from Jacksonville, Florida, was headed to Washington, D.C. but rerouted to RDU at 3:41 p.m.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the FAA issued all planes at RDU to a ground stop; air traffic control eventually resumed around 4:20 p.m.

(Courtesy: FlightAware)

Queen City News obtained recordings of chatter between the pilot and air traffic control; on those recordings, the pilot says the situation was ‘a level four security threat.’

According to the FAA, a level four threat means a breach, or attempted breach, of the cockpit door.

After the plane landed at 3:41 p.m., it was directed to gate C9 where authorities boarded the aircraft and took the suspect into custody.

“First time I’ve ever seen an event like this,” a person with air traffic control said.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office released the following statement regarding the incident: