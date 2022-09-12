NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Think about your road test when you first got your driver’s license.

“I recall being very anxious,” said James Jung.

“I was very, very, very scared,” said Antavia Sanders.

“I was nervous as well! I was in South Carolina, so I had to do parallel parking,” said Roscoe Meeks, Branch Manager at 160 Driving Academy. “That was the worst thing in the world for me.”

For the past two years, drivers 18 and older didn’t have to take that test; it was a COVID thing.

However, the COVID-19 state of emergency ended on August 15th, and now the North Carolina Department of Transportation is discontinuing road test waivers.

“It’s just not safe not having people on the road getting their test. It’s always been like that,” said Aaron Jackson. “Now everybody knows that you are a competent driver.”

“You want new drivers to have that experience being on the road with other drivers,” Sanders said.

“It’s definitely a good thing. I mean, I had to take a driver’s test. I feel like everybody got to,” said Terique Johnson.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Truck driving instructor Roscoe Meeks is the branch manager at 160 Driving Academy.

He required road tests for their students through COVID and believes it’s crucial for non-CDL drivers too.

“They may have passed their permit test and know all the laws and things like that, but it’s totally different when you get in a car or a truck,” Meeks said. “You’re not used to maneuvering that vehicle. Something that size [can] actually hurt someone or even kill someone, so I think it’s very important to have a road test in place.”

The last modification still in place is how long teen drivers are required to hold their learner’s permit.

The timeframe of just six months is set to return to 12 at the end of the year.