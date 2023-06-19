SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A couple of newlyweds from Central North Carolina may be in their 70s but they’re grateful to be starting a new journey as husband and wife. Their wedding honored not only their relationship but the people who made it possible.

The wedding was picture-perfect.

“It was just spectacular, such an experience,” marveled Sheri Shaw-James, reflecting on her wedding day and the journey that led her and her new husband, Bill James, down the aisle.

The couple had been dating about a year when Shaw-James learned she had colorectal cancer.

“I knew he wanted to travel in his life, and so I said to him, ‘Time to break up; I’m going to deal with cancer, and you can go and travel,” she recalled. “He said ‘no way’ that he was staying.”

Bride doesn’t give up

Together, they traveled from Seven Springs in Wayne County, North Carolina to Houston, Texas, where Shaw-James spent months in treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center. The intense chemotherapy and radiation took a toll.

“But she never gave up,” James remembered. “She’s the most tenacious person I’ve ever met in my life.”

As doctors worked to heal Shaw-James’ body, James fell in love with her spirit.

“It was her heart and her soul that showed me that this is a woman who will stand up to literally anything,” he said.

Shaw-James fought for a future she couldn’t bear to miss, adventures with Bill and a relationship with a family she’d only begun to learn of.

“I was adopted as an infant,” she explained. “Right before my cancer diagnosis, I was able to find my biological family… I promised when this is all over when my treatment is finished, I’m getting on a plane and I’m coming to meet you.”

On June 5, 2021, Shaw-James was declared cancer free.

Two years later, she still is. She’s also a newlywed. Those family members she vowed to meet looked on as the couple married, forever joined by the love that blossomed during the toughest times of their lives

“He told me he fell in love with me during treatment,” Shaw-James said.

“I think it really bonded us into this relationship we now have,” added her new husband. “We are in it for the long haul.”

A special bond

Two of Shaw-James’ oncologists were by her side as she walked down the aisle. They traveled to North Carolina from Texas to be part of the wedding. Shaw-James credits the doctors with saving her life.

“There wouldn’t have been a wedding without them,” she said. “I told them I could not get married without them because they made it happen.”

Shaw-James says it’s important to share her story, not just to thank her doctors – though she’ll always be grateful to them – but to encourage people to advocate for their own health.

She experienced rectal bleeding just a year after her regularly scheduled colonoscopy showed no signs of cancer. If she hadn’t pressed for more testing, she says she doesn’t know if she’d be here today. Her cancer was already stage 3 when she was diagnosed.