QUEEN CITY NEWS – What are the odds?

For the second time in three years, a North Carolina man brought home a million-dollar lottery scratch-off, according to the North Carolina State Lottery.

41-year-old Davie County resident Pharris Frank bought a

“I called my wife and told her, ‘I did it again,’” Frank told lottery officials.

After taxes, the lump sum prize he took home last Monday was $855,006. The construction worker from Advance, North Carolina won $1 million last July.

“It’s cool because the first time I won it was two miles from my house and this time I was four and a half hours away,” Frank said. “What are the chances of me being down there at that exact moment in time?”