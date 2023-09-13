RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina ABC Commission Tuesday approved a request for a liquor store to open in downtown Raleigh — which has been without one for nearly 40 years.

In its Tuesday meeting in Raleigh, the state commission considered the request from the Wake County ABC Board. The proposed ABC store would be at 212 South Salisbury St., according to a statement from the North Carolina ABC Commission.

Wake County ABC General Manager Bryan Hicks told CBS 17 in April that downtown Raleigh has gone without a liquor store since 1985.

Hicks said The City of Raleigh and the Downtown Raleigh Alliance want to bring people downtown and keep them there. In the past, there were concerns an ABC store would compete with bars and restaurants.

He believes having an ABC Store would help the currently underserved population resulting in more revenue back to the citizens.

Earlier this year, Wake County ABC said the planned store would have 5,000 square feet of retail space accessible on the ground level with another 3,000 square feet of storage space on the basement floor.

Until the new store opens, the two closest ABC stores to downtown Raleigh are at the Village District to the west and on New Bern Avenue near Poole Road to the east.