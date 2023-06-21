GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As Pride Month winds to a close, Greensboro found itself the victim of vandalism to an LGBTQ+-themed mural on an area business.

The Bearded Goat, a bar with two locations in Greensboro, reported on Facebook that a mural on their property of Brenda the Drag Queen, a local drag performer, had been vandalized. According to the screenshots shared on their page, the vandal sent a message to Brenda stating “I just covered your mural, it was ugly, die” along with a picture of a man doing a vulgar gesture next to the portrait.

The vandalized version of the mural gave Brenda’s likeness demon horns and a pentagram on the forehead, with the words “EAT KIDS” written on it.

The Instagram account associated with the user shared on Facebook no longer appears active.

The Bearded Goat disavowed this vandalism in no uncertain terms.

“This is what hate looks like and it won’t be tolerated here!! No matter what we will always continue to support our LGBTQ community and provide a safe space!!” The Bearded Goat

Brenda the Drag Queen shared a message on Facebook, calling it a “sad and crappy” day and expressing gratitude towards the bar’s owner and staff for their support.

“In all forms right now this hate is so pervasive, and gets worse by the day. Love on your drag entertainers, as well as your transgender and non-binary friends, as much as you can right now. Existing proudly in this world at the moment can be a pretty scary thing.” From Brenda’s Facebook

‘Apparent hate crime’

Pride Month in the Triad has been marked by incidents like this. In Winston-Salem, the city’s LGBTQ+ Pride flag banner was slashed in half by an unknown vandal. Mayor Allen Joines stated “I view this act as an apparent hate crime. I want to state in the strongest terms that the City of Winston-Salem and the City Council fully support Pride Winston-Salem.”

Winston-Salem police say they are investigating the vandalism, and the banner was repaired. A Pride mural was painted as a crosswalk in Winston-Salem, with police standing by as the mural was put in place.

Days later, a drag brunch held at Radar Brewing Company was disrupted by around 10 Proud Boys, from various North Carolina chapters of the SPLC-designated right-wing extremist group, who heckled attendants and prompted several calls to law enforcement.

Earlier this month in the eastern part of the state, trans flag-patterned banners were put over highway overpasses with misinformation about transgender people emblazoned on them in red paint.

The Human Rights Campaign has declared a national “state of emergency” for the LGBTQ+ community amid hundreds of pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation and a significant upswing in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments across much of the United States over the past few years.

Recently, North Carolina legislature has been working to pass bills restricting transgender minors’ access to healthcare and sports teams.

Pride persists

Pride Month was designated in June to celebrate and champion LGBTQ+ people in their ongoing fight for equal rights.

Next week, Greensboro Pride will honor the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which took place on June 28, 1969 and are considered the birth of the modern gay rights movement, with their second annual “Pride March to Remember,” marching from the International Civil Rights Museum in downtown Greensboro to Government Plaza, where there will be speakers and a candlelight vigil. The march starts at 6 p.m. on June 28.

“This year it’s more important than ever to get our community seen and heard loudly,” said

Greensboro Pride Chair Brian Coleman in a news release announcing the event. “With hundreds of anti-LGBTQIA2+ bills making their way through local, state, and federal governments, we need to continue and expand upon the efforts to fight bias started in 1969.”