GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver is being charged with driving while impaired after crashing into a fire station in Guilford County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 10:12 a.m. on Tuesday, state troopers responded to a crash in the area of Foster Road and Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County.

The intersection of Mt. Hope Chruch Road and Foster Road (Map data: CNES/Airbus Technologies, U.S. Geological Survey)

Investigators say that Kimberly Thompson Moser, 62, of Pleasant Garden, was driving a 2018 Ford Escape SUV west on Foster Road and failed to stop at the Mt. Hope Church Road t-intersection. As a result, the SUV went across the t-intersection and through a ditch. The SUV continued through a grassy field and side-swiped a parked car before striking the side of the Mt. Hope Community Fire Department.

Troopers say that Moser suffered an injury as a result of the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

Moser is being charged with driving while impaired.