LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver involved in a crash with a pedestrian on Tuesday has been identified and has pending criminal charges, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Lexington officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cotton Grove Road and Talbert Boulevard.

Investigators say that 37-year-old Lexington resident Samantha Hoyle contributed to the crash.

All injured parties are still getting treated at a hospital, police say.

Hoyle has pending criminal charges, including:

  • driving while impaired
  • careless and reckless driving
  • driving while license revoked
  • stop light violation

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the LPD at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.