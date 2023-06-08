LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver involved in a crash with a pedestrian on Tuesday has been identified and has pending criminal charges, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.
Lexington officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cotton Grove Road and Talbert Boulevard.
Investigators say that 37-year-old Lexington resident Samantha Hoyle contributed to the crash.
All injured parties are still getting treated at a hospital, police say.
Hoyle has pending criminal charges, including:
- driving while impaired
- careless and reckless driving
- driving while license revoked
- stop light violation
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the LPD at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.