CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car crashed through a Carrboro business Saturday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 8:25 p.m. at the Breakaway Carrboro restaurant in the 400 block of North Greensboro Street, according to sources and the Carrboro Fire Department.

Images and video on social media showed a gold or tan car crashed several feet into the restaurant — with the front winds smashed.

The car involved appeared to be a Mercedes-Benz station wagon. The car was wedged between a low wall and the front of the restaurant.

Photo courtesy: Fuquay Fire Buffs / JaradP

A man who was at a nearby brewpub took photos after the crash.

Parker Spartan said it appeared the “driver misjudged” the turn into the parking lot — driving over the short wall and smashing through the window and a few feet into the cafe.

The restaurant posted on Facebook Sunday that they would be closed for the day.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

“Seems like someone had an incident with the parking lot. We’ll have it squared away soon,” Breakaway Carrboro officials wrote.

Restaurant officials said no one was injured.