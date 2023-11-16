NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is tracking more sunshine across the Carolinas along with warmer temperatures with highs that will likely push into the lower 70s.

Friday we are expecting more clouds, but similar afternoon high temperatures in the low 70s. Friday evening there is a chance for some showers, but this will be confined purely in the mountains.

We could see some shower activity before sunrise Saturday before sunshine quickly moves back in along with cooler temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-60s.

Heading into next week we are tracking more significant rain as a large low-pressure system will move across the country. Rain will start to move in late Monday and continue throughout the day Tuesday, potentially causing some travel headaches for those going to see loved ones.

Temperatures will also be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

On Thursday, the new drought monitor was released and continues to show drought conditions expanding and getting worse across the region.

Southeast Drought Monitor

“Flash drought continued to rapidly develop and expand across the Southeast, with impacts on the emergence and establishment of fall-sown crops. In addition, Southeastern wildfires have been a problem in recent weeks, with dozens of large fires burning hundreds or thousands of acres of vegetation and fallen leaves.

In Virginia, the Quaker Run Fire, partly burning in Shenandoah National Park, has scorched nearly 4,000 acres. In southwestern North Carolina, the Collett Ridge Fire has charred more than 5,300 acres. On November 12, Alabama led the nation with topsoil moisture rated 89% very short to short, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Other Southeastern States above one-half very short to short were North Carolina (75%), Georgia (69%), South Carolina (65%), and Virginia (63%). During the week exceptional drought (D4) expanded further into northern sections of Alabama and Georgia.”

Queen City News will have more, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday