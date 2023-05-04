GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you live in Guilford or Forsyth County and you get power through Duke Energy, you may be able to get some new appliances and a cheaper power bill.

Duke Energy will soon be launching a pilot program for the company’s new initiative, High Energy Usage Assistance. The program aims to give free energy improvements to renters and homeowners who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and use at least 17,800 kilowatt-hours a year. The program is only available in three North Carolina counties: Forsyth, Guilford and Mecklenburg.

That income threshold is $29,160 for a single-resident home. For a family of 2, the threshold is $39,440. For 3, it’s $49,720. For 4, it’s $60,000. Numbers for larger family sizes are available on the United States Department of Health and Human Services website.

Duke Energy lists eight possible improvements: HVAC replacement, Energy Star refrigerator replacement, comprehensive air sealing, energy-efficient lighting, duct sealing, heat pump water heater, insulation and water-saving fixtures.

In order to get this free assistance, residents must apply on the Duke Energy website.

If approved, a Duke Energy contractor will work with you to schedule an energy audit at your home. During this audit, the contractor will evaluate what would be the most helpful ways to help lower your energy use and power bill.

For more information or to apply, visit the Duke Energy website.