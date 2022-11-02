CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Duke Energy has announced it will be a part of a coalition of power companies pursuing a “hydrogen hub” in the Southeast, in an effort to use more environmentally-friendly sources for power.

The utility announced the plans as part of a larger goal of reducing carbon emissions, and namely in use of fossil fuels.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Nationally, the use of coal accounts for around a fifth of the types of energy used.

“We need something we can rely on that’s around the clock,” said Swati Daji with Duke Energy.

But one may ask — what is a “hydrogen hub”?

At its most basic definition, it revolves around using hydrogen as a power source, through use of technology that splits water molecules, or through natural gas.

Hydrogen has been used as a power source to varying degrees over the decades, most notably in the space program.

However, the technology for using hydrogen as a power source has been seen as incredibly expensive. Advances in technology are starting to cut cost.

“I wouldn’t say it’s there yet, but it’s getting closer,’ said John Morrison. “It starts to make economic sense.”

The technology, specifically, would allow power plants to make use of hydrogen power, and use it along with solar, wind, and nuclear power.

Hydrogen could also be used to power ports and long-haul trucks.

Duke Energy said they are working now to get funding for the project from the federal government, which would allow for the testing and piloting of any new technology. However, they also added that the project is still years away from coming to fruition if they do get the funding.