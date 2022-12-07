RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy says it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged when it was shot up and that it expects power to be fully restored by the evening.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

In a statement to customers on its website, the energy company said Wednesday that all of the equipment damaged in an attack on two substations Saturday has been fixed or replaced.

The company said that Moore County customers will gradually get power back throughout the day as it finishes testing and completes restoration safely.

As of late Wednesday morning, fewer than 20,000 customers were without power in the county, according to poweroutage.us.

That’s down from a peak of more than 45,000 customers without power over the weekend.