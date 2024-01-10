NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The outdoor warning sirens around Catawba and McGuire nuclear stations will be tested between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities said the 89 sirens within 10 miles of Catawba Nuclear Station and the 67 sirens within 10 miles of McGuire Nuclear Station will sound for five to 30 seconds.

“To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once. Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in York, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln, and Catawba counties,” Duke Energy explained.

If a real emergency at the plants required sirens to be sounded, local television and radio stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about warning sirens and nuclear emergency preparedness, click here.