MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It has been 12 days since vandals shot up two major power substations in Moore County.

The attack knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents.

When an attack like this happens, a Duke Energy spokesperson said their first focus is restoring power and supporting law enforcement in their investigation.

In the following days, weeks, and months after, he said they were having conversations about how to prevent another incident.

“It is really a collaborative process,” Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said. “It’s a process that constantly evolves to stay ahead of the next threat, and that is something that we are very focused on, and we will certainly take learning on what we experienced in Moore County. That will inform our security planning and strategies going forward as we work to get better, stronger, and more resilient.”