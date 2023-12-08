DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University has found itself a new head football coach.

Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has accepted the job to take over the reins of the Blue Devils football program, the university announced Thursday night.

Diaz replaces former coach Mike Elko, who departed for Texas A&M back in late November.

“As our process unfolded, it became abundantly clear that Manny Diaz is the right fit for Duke University and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Manny, Stephanie, and their family into the Duke community,” Duke University Director of Athletics Nina King said in a press release. “Manny’s previous experiences have prepared him for this opportunity, and he is, quite simply, an outstanding football coach who will capitalize on the positive momentum of this program. An elite communicator and collaborator, Manny possesses the dynamic ability to cultivate impactful relationships with internal and external constituents surrounding a successful football program. As Duke’s head football coach, I am confident that Manny will lead the young men in our program to reach and surpass their aspirations of achievement both on and off the field.”

Spending the past two seasons in Happy Valley under head coach James Franklin, Diaz helped the Nittany Lions to a 21-4 record, including a 35-21 victory over No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl to wrap up the 2022 season. His defense finished in the top 20 nationwide in total and scoring defense in 2022, as well as held the No. 1 ranking in total defense (223.3 yards) and No. 3 in scoring defense (11.4) this year.

Diaz also brings head coaching experience to the table, previously leading Miami to three bowl-eligible seasons from 2019 to 2021. He compiled a 21-15 overall record as the Hurricanes head coach.

“We are grateful and humbled for this opportunity and could not be more excited to be the head football coach at Duke University,” Diaz said in a press release. “I’d like to give a special thanks to Dr. Price and Nina for their trust in me and our family as well as a true commitment to this program. Duke University is an elite institution in every facet, and we are excited to be a part of it. I’m beyond excited to get to work.”

In his early coaching years, Diaz had a brief stint with the staff at NC State from 2000 to 2005.

He will be officially introduced as Duke’s head coach during a press conference set for Saturday.

Duke (7-5) is slated to square off against Troy in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23.