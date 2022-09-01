RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke’s former basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski was inducted into North Carolina’s highest honorary society on Thursday.

Governor Roy Cooper presented Coach K with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The presentation was made at the Governor’s mansion in downtown Raleigh Thursday morning.

Governor Cooper shared that no matter what shade of blue is worn on game days, Coach K has made a lasting impact on education, Duke University, and the sport.

“Thank you for your dedication to the young people you’ve served on and off the court, and congratulations on joining the company of so many outstanding North Carolinians,” Governor Cooper said. “No matter what shade of blue you wear on game day, it’s impossible to deny the essential role that Coach K has played in uplifting education, preparation for life, Duke University and, of course, the greatest rivalry in sports history.”

During his time at Duke, Coach K led the Blue Devils to multiple national championships.

During his speech, Coach K shared the importance of both athletic and academic teachers, and he shared how the longtime rivalry with UNC shaped him.

And for Coach K, it all comes down to teamwork.

“It’s an amazing honor for me to accept the award not only for me but for my family and for Duke because it’s a team award,” he said.

Coach K retired earlier this year after 42 years at Duke.