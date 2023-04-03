DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a man has died and another is charged with murder after a shooting during an argument between two workers at the Dollar Tree on Glenn School Road.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, officers found a man was suffering from a gunshot wound. Byron Lamont Gainey, 35, of Durham was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

After a preliminary investigation, police said that two employees had been arguing inside the Dollar Tree when one employee shot the other. The suspect in the shooting was initially taken into custody for questioning, police said in an afternoon statement.

The suspect, Saquan Evans, 42, of Durham, was later charged with murder, police said late Monday afternoon.

Durham police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at a Dollar Tree. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

Evans is being held in the Durham County Jail.

As the investigation remains active, police ask that anyone with information call Investigator C. Robinson at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.