DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have arrested a man who officers say kidnapped another man before beating him for hours.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers were sent to the 2800 block of Owen Street at approximately 7:16 p.m. on Aug. 15 in response to a disturbance with a weapon call.

After officers arrived on scene, they found a man who told them he had been forced into a truck in the 2000 block of Holloway Street, police said. The victim told officers he was then taken to an auto body shop where “he was handcuffed and beaten for hours,” according to a press release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Durham police arrested 23-year-old Nelson Santiago, who’s been charged with first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Santiago was taken into custody and is facing additional charges unrelated to the aggravated assault, including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamines, possession of 0.5 ounces or less of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has also been served with eight orders for arrest, police said.

Santiago has been booked in the Durham County Jail with a bond of $230,000.