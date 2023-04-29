DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department arrested a Virginia man for a cold case rape earlier this month.

The Durham Police Department’s Cold Case Unit charged 60-year-old Anthony Brandon of Danville, Virginia with first degree rape and kidnapping from a cold case sexual assault that happened in 1998.

Police said Brandon was taken into custody in Virginia. According to Durham County Jail records, Brandon was charged on Monday and received a $1 million bond.

The department used funding from the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative to create the Cold Case Unit in 2019. The unit has two investigators, one bilingual victim/witness assistant, a partnership with Durham Crisis Response Center that provides advocacy for the victims and assists with any re-trauma a victim may have with their case being reopened.

The funding was also used to hire a full time Crime Analyst Specialist to support the Cold Case Unit and to pay for alternative and advanced testing of kits.