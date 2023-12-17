DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Leaders with Durham County Schools passed new revisions to the controversial “Parents’ Bill of Rights” policy on Thursday night.

Members of the Durham County Board of Education voted unanimously for the district changes during their monthly meeting.

The new law requires schools to inform parents when a child changes the names or pronouns they use and blocks instruction on sexuality, sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through 4th grade.

It directs state and local education officials to adopt requirements and policies to ensure compliance.

The new draft for Durham County Schools included more inclusive language and clearer guidelines as the law is set to go into effect on the first day of school in January.