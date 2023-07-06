DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A deal made in Tokyo Wednesday morning is set to bring major business to the Triangle.

The announcement came from the headquarters of Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions who has struck a deal with Wolfspeed, a global leader in creating silicon carbide technology based in Durham and soon in Chatham County.

Renesas CEO Hidetoshi Shibata signed off on the deal, giving Wolfspeed a $2 billion deposit to secure 10 years’ worth of supply commitments to Renesas.

Those supplies will include Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers.

What’s the goal?

By 2025, this deal will scale to reinforce the company’s vision for an industry-wide shift from silicon to silicon carbide semiconductor power devices, according to a release from Renesas.

“The need for more efficient power semiconductors, which supply and manage electricity, is dramatically increasing throughout automotive and industrial applications, spurred by the growth of electric vehicles and renewable energy,” the release said.

Shibata further added that the Wolfspeed agreement will provide “a stable, long-term supply base of high-quality silicon carbide wafers.

“We are now poised to elevate ourselves as a key player in the accelerating silicon carbide market,” said Shibata.

Wolfspeed president and CEO, Gregg Lowe was personally in Tokyo to make things official.

“For more than 35 years,” Lowe said, “Wolfspeed has focused on producing silicon carbide wafers and high-quality power devices, and this relationship marks an important step in our mission to save the world energy.”

Where is the $2 billion going?

The hefty deposit will help support Wolfspeed’s ongoing construction projects including the JP, the world’s largest silicon carbide materials factory coming to Chatham County.

The state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar facility is targeted to generate a more than 10-fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current silicon carbide production capacity on its campus in Durham.

The new facility, a Wolfspeed statement said, will produce primarily 200mm silicon carbide wafers, which has the capacity to make more chips per wafer, ultimately resulting in lower device costs.