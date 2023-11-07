CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Fire Department investigators are investigating a Monday night fire in Concord.

In a social media post, Concord Fire Department officials reported they went to a working fire on 2869 Island Point Drive NW before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The house is just north of Rocky River Golf Club and east of Interstate 85.

Firefighters concentrated on the second floor and attic space of the house.

First responders worked to control the fire within 13 minutes. After the fire, Concord FD turned the investigation over to the CFD Fire Marshall office.

Officials say working smoke detectors in the home alerted sleeping occupants to the fire and there were no injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting four adults, one child, and two dogs displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.