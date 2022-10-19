CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The night before early voting starts in North Carolina, the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections was busy with staff mailing out absentee ballots and voters calling with questions.

“Where do I vote early? That’s going to be a big thing. Am I registered? Is my registration good in this county,” said Mecklenburg County Director of Elections, Michael Dickerson. “That’s exactly what it is; where can I vote, and am I registered?”

This year, Mecklenburg County has more early voting locations for the midterms than in previous midterm elections. There are now an additional eight sites giving voters 24 locations to cast their ballot early.

“The indicator for us was that we noticed in the 2020 Presidential Election that close to 90% of the people that voted, voted before election day,” Dickerson said.

Long gone are the days when most voters cast their ballots on election day.

“The world’s changed in the last 20/30 years,” Dickerson said. “People in school to parents and grandparents: we’re all doing hundreds of things now. This makes things more convenient for the voter.”

But how many will actually vote?

In the 2014 midterm election, about 40 percent of eligible voters in Mecklenburg County cast a ballot.

In 2018, it was 50 percent. Dickerson believes we’ll hit that same benchmark this year too.

“I prefer not to. If I’m going to be screwed, I may as well be screwed the right way. At least I didn’t vote to do it,” one person said when asked if she was voting in the midterm election.

Not all share that same sentiment, however.

When asked if they’ll vote, numerous Charlotteans walking the street responded with “absolutely,” with one saying, “I can’t complain about anything unless I cast a vote.”

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections team has received 25,000 absentee ballot requests since early Sept.

They’re working on mailing those out currently. Early voting starts tomorrow morning from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. It runs through Nov. 5th, with election day on Nov. 8th.

Eight voting locations have changed this year. If you’d like to check your polling place, click here.