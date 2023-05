WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An earthquake shook western North Carolina Tuesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake registered a 2.6 on the Richter scale between Canton and Clyde in Haywood County. It occurred at 7:30 p.m. May 23 with an intensity level of IV, meaning there was likely light shaking.

An earthquake occurred Tuesday, May 23, near Clyde and Canton. (U.S. Geological Survey)

More than 100 people in the area reported feeling it.

On May 12, there was a 2.1 earthquake that originated near Pineville.