AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — One Eastern North Carolina woman is helping an injured cat named ‘Charlee’ get treatment. The cat’s jaw is locked, preventing it from eating food.

“It’s very distressing for us. We see a lot of things like breast cancer in cats,” Lisa Good, a New Bern resident helping Charlee, said. “I’ve seen a lot of conditions, but this is something very rare.”

Good first heard about Charlee’s condition when her friend Peggy, who runs Purring Angels in Bridgeton, told her about a cat not being able to eat.

“We thought initially that maybe it had been kicked or hit by a car.”

So Good took Charlee to a veterinarian in New Bern.

“He took Charlee in and tried to manipulate the jaw, but it didn’t work in this case,” Good said. “We’ve been told she absolutely needs a specialist.”

Lisa is looking to take Charlee to the Hospital for Veterinary Dentistry and Oral Surgery in Matthews, N.C. soon.

“We’re talking about a jaw fracture between $4,500 and $8,000 and we just don’t have that kind of money,” Good added. “We’re taking a shot in the dark here to save Charlee.”

Since then, Charlee has been at the Welcome Waggin Animal Hospital in Ayden getting her blood tested and being fed.

“Welcome Waggin fortunately for us took her in on Friday so that she can be fed through a nasal-gastric tube,” Good said.

Good said she was going to NC State Emergency Clinic in Raleigh, where they will examine Charlee, monitor her and give an estimate of the cost of surgery and treatment.

Click here to get information on how to help with Charlee’s expenses.