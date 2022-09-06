CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With evolving case trends and increasing supply, the NC Dept. of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday it’s expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine.

Vaccinations are a key tool to keep individuals healthy, prevent spread, and protect communities. NCDHHS

Starting on Wednesday, the vaccine will be available for people who meet any of the following criteria:

Anyone who had close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox; or

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who are sexually active; or

People who have had sexual contact with gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals in the past 90 days; or

People living with HIV, or taking medication to prevent HIV (PrEP), or who were diagnosed with syphilis in the past 90 days.

Expanded eligibility is based on case data and current spread to protect more people in higher-risk categories, NCDHHS said.

While anyone can get monkeypox, nearly all of North Carolina’s cases are still in gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men. Nationally, the CDC reports 78.9% of individuals report man to man sexual contact.



NCDHHS

The new criteria remove requirements that might have prevented some gay, bisexual, or other MSM from getting vaccinated, NCDHHS explained on Tuesday. People who have had sexual contact with this group are also in the expanded group of potential vaccine recipients, health officials said.

Around half of North Carolina’s cases are being diagnosed in people living with HIV, or in people who are taking medication to prevent HIV, or who have been recently diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection. Expanded eligibility also helps protect people who meet these criteria, NCDHHS said.