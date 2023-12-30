EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swansboro Police Department is investigating after officials said Emerald Isle’s assistant fire chief was shot at his home sometime Tuesday morning.

Claire Curry from Queen City New’s sister station WNCT reports from Swansboro Police Chief Dwayne Taylor that Donnie Askew was found shot in his yard on Mount Pleasant Road around 11 a.m. No foul play is suspected and there is no threat to the public, Taylor said.

Askew was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where he had surgery before being flown to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. There was no update on his condition as of Wednesday morning.

Taylor said Askew used to be a volunteer at the Swansboro Fire Department for 30 years. Taylor also said he and others wished Askew well and that many people grew up with him in Swansboro, so he has a lot of well-wishers.

Wednesday morning, Emerald Isle Fire Chief William Matthias issued a statement to Curry:

“Donnie Askew has been a volunteer in the community of Swansboro since he was 18 years old. He has provided countless nights of protection and safety to the community. Donnie has provided over 36 years of leadership, courage, and integrity with Emerald Isle Fire Department. As a friend, he is always there when needed and is one of the few who you could look towards for guidance. In this time please provide the family space and time as we all navigate the next few days.”