MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are evacuating people in the area of an asphalt facility due to a fire in a tank and asking other people nearby to shelter in place.

The call came in around 6 a.m. when a truck driver was making a delivery to SealMasters on West Decatur Street in Madison and discovered a fire. They tried to extinguish it but when that failed, the driver called the fire department.

The fire department tried to put the fire out without water, using purple K instead, but that did not seem to work. They pulled insulation away from the tank initially believing it was an insulation fire, but the heat inside the tank continued to increase and while it is “semi-stable,” fire officials say that concerning noises and the heat, they pulled their firefighters back.

The tank has a 17,000-gallon capacity and indicators said it had about 11,500 gallons in it.

Officials are trying to determine if there’s a possibility of an explosion. Power has been cut to the tank and the focus is on trying to cool it down, as well as monitoring another tank nearby.

While they work on cooling the tank and determining why it’s continuing to heat there’s an evacuation zone of 1000 feet in all directions and everyone within half a mile is sheltering in place.

Air monitoring is in place within that half-mile radius and state regional HAZMAT has been called.

Residents nearby are asked to keep doors and windows closed and locked. They are encouraged to use the Town of Madison Facebook page to stay up to date.