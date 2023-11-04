HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The third large wildfire to break out in the North Carolina mountains in two weeks continued burning Saturday just as weather forecasters issued a warning over dry conditions that could help spread fires.

The wildfire that broke out Friday near Hendersonville has triggered some evacuations as it has grown to 200 acres with less than 10 percent contained, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire at Bald Top Mountain — which was at just 8 acres Friday afternoon — continued into Saturday afternoon in the East Poplar Road and Kyles Creek Road area near Green Mountain Road. Two structures have some damage from the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photo from the Edneyville Fire Department.

Photo from Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Edneyville Fire Department.

Saturday afternoon, crews were constructing fire lines and protecting structures that are exposed. WLOS-TV reported some homes were being evacuated off Kyles Creek Road.

Photos from the Edneyville Fire Department showed flames near at least one home.

Property owners from the affected area may come to the Fruitland Baptist Church at 6 p.m. for a briefing from officials, deputies said.

The public is being encouraged to avoid the areas of Kyles Creek Road, East Poplar Drive, Green Mountain Road, Rhodes Road and any neighborhoods that connect those roads to allow fire crews to operate safely.

As of Saturday, the Collette Ridge was at more than 675 acres with no containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Photo from U.S. Forest Service

Late this week and into Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a warning that weather conditions are favorable “for wildfire potential to spread quickly in the North Carolina mountains.”

There is a severe drought in several North Carolina mountain counties, including Burke, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Graham, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, and Transylvania.

NC wildfire still burning for nearly 2 weeks in Cherokee County

Another wildfire nearly two weeks ago is still burning on Saturday after a lightning strike in Cherokee County about four miles north of Andrews, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Initially, the fire burned more than 90 acres after it started Monday and on Sunday was at 61 acres — still with no containment in the county in the far southwestern part of North Carolina.

As of Saturday, the Collette Ridge was at 677 acres with no containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Rim Trail is temporarily closed for approximately 7 miles from Big Stump to Shinbone.

As of Saturday, the Collette Ridge was at more than 675 acres with no containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Photo from U.S. Forest Service

On Saturday near Hendersonville, the Edneyville Fire Department is being supported by Fire Departments from Henderson, Buncombe, Transylvania, and Polk Counties.

The Saturday wildfire comes after a wildfire last weekend continued into Monday near Clyde in Haywood County, which is about 25 miles west of Asheville.

Drought conditions across North Carolina. Map from Drought Management Advisory Council

Drivers in the area of N.C. 209 — just off Interstate 40 — were told to use caution because of smoke, according to fire officials battling the blaze.

Haywood County fire crews battled the brush fire into Monday in the Rush Fork area of Crabtree, about four miles north of Clyde.

On Saturday near Hendersonville, the Edneyville Fire Department is being supported by Fire Departments from Henderson, Buncombe, Transylvania, and Polk Counties.