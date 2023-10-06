QUEEN CITY NEWS – A former Appalachian State chancellor who is credited for vastly changing the landscape at the school has died.

Kenneth Peacock passed suddenly Friday morning, university leaders said. A cause of death was not released.

“The university and the High Country have lost a beloved leader, but his legacy certainly continues,” current chancellor Sheri Evans said in a written statement Friday.

Peacock served as chancellor of the school for ten years, from 2004 through 2014, and is credited with multiple accomplishments including establishing the College of Health Sciences and the university’s move to the Sun Belt Conference.

“He is remembered by former students who learned from him in the classroom, by the colleagues he mentored and supported as a Department Chair and Dean, and by the many lives he touched in more than 30 years at Appalachian State University.”

Peacock also oversaw the opening of a new building for the Reich College of Education and growth in numerous areas including undergraduate research and the environment and economics departments.