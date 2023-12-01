CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A life-changing healthcare expansion for North Carolinians begins on Friday.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington joined Queen City News to break down Friday’s launch of expanded Medicaid.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will also be in Charlotte Friday morning with Health Secretary Kody Kinsley to discuss the expansion.

Hundreds of thousands of low-income North Carolinians are now eligible for expanded healthcare coverage through Medicaid.