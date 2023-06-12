RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden says his administration in the past two years has helped get lots of North Carolinians back to work.

The president trumpeted workforce training promoted by his White House during his visit last week to a community college in Nash County.

During his speech, he brought up a big number to highlight some of its accomplishments.

Is it accurate? And if so, how much of the credit should go to the president?

THE CLAIM: Biden said “we’ve created nearly 400,000 jobs in North Carolina” since taking office in January 2021.

THE FACTS: That number is rooted in a state-specific White House fact sheet with numbers through March. It says more than 377,000 jobs have been created in North Carolina since Biden took office.

And numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics back that up.

Those job creation numbers are measured by the number of employees BLS adds to non-farm payrolls monthly.

There were about 4.5 million such employees in the state in February 2021 the first full month that Biden was in office. The most recent numbers from BLS show that in April 2023 that figure had grown to nearly 4.9 million — an increase of roughly 400,000 in a little over two years.

That’s a big reason why the state’s unemployment rate — which was at 5.6 percent when Biden took office — dropped to 3.6 percent in February 2023.

Since then, it has fallen even further — to 3.4 percent in April.

The claim is reminiscent of one made during Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the Triangle in January, when she said that more small businesses have started in the first two years of the Biden Administration than any other two years in the nation’s history.

A CBS 17 fact check on that claim found that the administration deserves some — but not all — of the credit for that rise in small business applications.

Two local economists say the same thing applies now.

After all, it has been quite a busy past few years — from the COVID-19 pandemic, to the recession that formed in its wake, to the recovery from it.

“Any elected leader, when the economy is good and jobs are being created in particular want to take credit for it,” said Mike Walden, an economist and a professor emeritus at North Carolina State University. “That’s both parties in whatever level of government. So an economist like me, my job is to not discourage that but to point out that there are other things that have been going on.”

Walden says the economy bounced back “well beyond where we were, pre-COVID” after the massive job losses early in the pandemic were followed by a very sharp rebound in the ensuing months and years.

“So the economy has grown despite COVID, and included in that growth is jobs,” he said.

But Duke economist John Quinterno says there’s more to it than that.

“The job numbers by themselves don’t necessarily tell much about, are families better off?” he said.

Quinterno calls it a paradox that those employment figures look rosy while “a lot of households don’t feel that they’re better off” for reasons that include inflation, the removal of the child tax credit and the ending of many pandemic-related relief programs.

He says that “has led many of them to feel, rightly, that they are in some ways worse off than they were a year ago, two years ago.

“And if that’s a key political question,” he added, “that’s something that many people may answer in a way that is not necessarily favorable to President Biden’s point of view.”

Walden says he’s keeping an eye on the impact of several pieces of legislation over the long term, from a measure that provides $39 billion for computer chip manufacturers to build new facilities and expand production, to his infrastructure measure, to the Inflation Reduction Act that invests in domestic energy production and contains several clean energy provisions.

“I think that’s the real difference — when an administration does something that is maybe earth-shaking or groundbreaking, rather than simply providing funds to help us get through an emergency — which of course is very, very important,” he said. “But my point is that both administrations did that. … I think that’ll be the real test of the Biden Administration in terms of jobs production.”