DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash along Highway 109 in Davidson County is renewing the call from the community for added safety measures along the road.

“All it takes is one senseless person to ruin a family and ruin a community, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Amanda King, who lives close to Highway 109.

On Friday night, Brittany Carter was headed home with her two sons Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, driving between Denton and Thomasville, when a car coming the opposite direction crossed the center line and hit them head-on.

All three died at the scene.

Now, there’s another memorial to join nine others marking lives lost in a fatal crash on the stretch of road.

“I think about every time I get on this road, something happening to me or my son, and it’s a fear for everybody,” King said. “People just think it’s just a drag strip, and they can go as fast as they want.”

Beyond speed, neighbors say drivers aren’t paying attention, swerving around turning cars and drifting over the center line.

In 2021, almost a quarter of the crashes on this stretch of highway were head-on collisions. A majority of the Fair Grove Fire Department’s traffic calls last year were for incidents on Highway 109.

“With 109, people think it’s a two-way straight road. You’re less likely to swerve, but when it comes to that, you are more likely to swerve. The rumble strips help with that part,” said Captain Taylor Lambeth with the FGFD.

Last summer, the North Carolina Department of Transportation installed rumble strips on the outside lines and center lines to keep people from drifting.

They’ve also added a stoplight near the intersection of Clarksbury Church Road, but people live nearby want to see more manpower.

According to a spokesperson from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the stretch is an area of concern for troopers.

On top of regular patrols, their Crash Reduction Enforcement Team doubles down on the section of road at least twice a month.

The NCDOT said the regional office has requested a collision study on the area. There are also plans to add lanes to the road.

“The death toll is only going to increase more this year. It’s Jan. 9. We’re only nine days into 2023…when does the county recognize 109 is an issue?” King said.

While family and friends wait for answers from the state about how they’ll make the road safer, they’re remembering Brittany Carter as a wonderful mom who would do anything for her boys.

They tell FOX8 the boys, Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, were typical happy young boys who liked to play sports and be with their friends.

Multiple area schools told students to wear blue this week in support of the family.

Friends of the family are hosting a vigil to honor the loved ones lost. It will be held Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Denton Wesleyan Church.