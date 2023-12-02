ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested after the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was served in the 4000 block of Beaver Dam Church Road in Roseboro. Narcotics agents found 101.11 grams of fentanyl, 18.33 grams of meth, and 2.88 grams of cocaine.

Narcotics seized in Cumberland County after agents executed a search warrant. (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

A substance tests positive for fentanyl after agents executed a search warrant. (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office arrested the following individuals:

Sharon Frost, 53

Jimmie Lee Frost Jr., 57

Kristen Frost, 25

Jessica Frost, 33

The sheriff’s office said Sharon and Jimmie Lee are husband and wife. Kristen and Jessica are their two children.

Sharon Frost was arrested for trafficking in opium by possession, trafficking in opium by manufacturing, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a Schedule II substance, manufacturing a Schedule II substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling. She is being held on a $50,000 secured bond.

Jimmie Frost Jr. was arrested for trafficking in opium by possession and trafficking in opium by manufacturing. He’s held on a $25,000 secured bond.

Kristen Frost was arrested for trafficking in opium by possession, trafficking in opium by manufacturing, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a Schedule II substance, and maintaining a dwelling. She is being held on a $20,000 secured bond.

Jessica Frost was arrested for trafficking in opium by possession and possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II substance. She is held without bond due to being out on pretrial release at the time of her arrest.

The above individuals are all held in the Cumberland County Detention Center and will appear in court on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at (910) 677-5525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).