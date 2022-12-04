DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Yovone Rasor said she and her husband had plans to retire, travel and visit family during the holidays — even seeing a new grandchild for the first time.

“It’s just hard, and I know it sounds silly, but I’m still waiting for him to come back home,” Yovone said through tears Saturday.

Earlier this week, Yovone said she shared a final moment with her husband, Gary Rasor, to say goodbye. Police said Gary was shoved to the floor when he was working at the Hillsborough Home Depot back in October.

“He saw the video for the first time in the hospital, and he was very upbeat, wasn’t worried about anything until he saw that video. He lost it… he just lost it,” Yovone said.

Hillsborough police said Gary confronted a man who was shoplifting at a Home Depot on October 18. Surveillance video at the business captured the moment Gary hit the concrete floor and the suspect walked away pushing a cart of stolen pressure washers, police said.

The suspect in a photo from Hillsborough police.

“It’s just beyond our comprehension that someone would do this for a couple of power washers… that just is mind-boggling,” said Jeff Rasor, Gary’s son.

Gary, who lived with his wife in Durham, spent several days in the hospital and even celebrated his 83rd birthday in a hospital.

“They said they were going to send him to rehab to heal,” Yovone said.

Yovone said she never gave up hope that her husband would recover. She said the two even bought plane tickets to visit family during the holidays. However, Yovone said her husband continued to suffer from multiple fractures and never walked again.

Then, the day before Thanksgiving, Yovone said her husband was rushed to the ICU. She said her husband died this week.

“I can’t get him back… that’s it,” Yovone said.

Jeff Rasor (left) and Yovone Rasor talking about Gary Rasor and his death. Photo by Matt Giles/CBS 17

Hillsborough police, who have called the suspect a “menace to society,” said the larceny is now being investigated as a possible homicide. Friday night, police said Gary’s death was due to complications from the injuries he received in the incident.

Investigators said the suspect captured in surveillance video fled the store in a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina temporary tag that was “obscured from witnesses.”

Gary’s family said their biggest concern is knowing that the man who shoved the 83-year-old is still out there.

“I just don’t want anybody to have to go through this… never,” Yovone said.