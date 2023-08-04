FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting that led to car crashing into a Fayetteville swimming pool Wednesday night started at a remembrance event for another shooting victim who was killed last weekend, police said.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, family and friends gathered for a balloon release in memory of 22-year-old Lorenzo McLaughlin Jr., who was shot and killed on Saturday. As the event was ending and people were leaving, an altercation broke out and several gunshots were fired, police say.

Video from the Smith Recreation Center showed multiple Black men who were armed on the property, according to police.

The Kia Optima found in the pool left the parking lot at a high speed toward State Avenue, and then was seen driving back toward Langdon Street when it swerved and went through the fence, resulting the car landing in the pool, officials said.

Police said the driver of the car, identified as the shooting victim, was seen exiting the car and climbing out of the pool, before responding officers found him lying on Slater Avenue.

Later in the night, both suspect vehicles were found in the Lake in the Pines apartment complex, police said. Each vehicle was seized, and search warrants were conducted.

Police said the ongoing investigation has revealed this shooting was “not a random act of violence.”

“We are experiencing a cycle of violence that our community has the power to stop,” Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden said in a released statement. “It will take the cooperation of our community to help solve this crime and prevent further acts of violence.”

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. O’Hara at 910-303-4220.