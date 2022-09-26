FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect in the photographs that took multiple items from the Blue Sky Discount Tobacco and Vape Store at 2376 Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville on Aug. 27 at 9:32 a.m.

Detectives say the suspect ran from the store and got in a burgundy four-door sedan. They say the cashier tried to stop the car from leaving but was dragged by the car for several feet as it got away.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective C. Orrego at (910)

677-5539 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information may be submitted electronically through an anonymous online tip sheet or through the free P3 Tips app.