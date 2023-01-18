STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Local state and federal investigators are looking into another shooting on North Carolina’s power grid.

The Pleasant Hill substation was damaged after it was shot Tuesday morning. Crews responded to an alarm at the substation, and that’s when they found the damage. Customers weren’t impacted and there was no other disruption in service. “I guess I’d say it was really was fortunate that we received the alarms to let us know when we are having trouble like that, and our crews were able to respond quickly enough,” Energy United said.

Deputies say it’s still too early in the investigation to know if this was an intentional act. But the FBI’s joined the investigation. Keep in mind this all comes a little more than a month after two substations were targeted in Moore County. Those attacks cut customers’ energy for days. The FBI and the Moore County Sheriff’s office are still looking into that attack.