MOORE COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in Moore County are still searching for the person or people who shot at two Duke Energy substations in December.

Marge Swierz lives in Pinehurst. She was one of 45,000 customers who lost power for close to five days in the winter.

“Putting us down for so many days. Some people really struggled with cold weather, no hot water,” Sweirz said.

Swierz spent her Friday afternoon at the House Committee on Energy and Commerce public field hearing in Moore County. Lawmakers from DC traveled to the site of the substations that were damaged in December. The group interviewed expert witnesses about electric grid security.

North Carolina Representative Richard Hudson represents District 9 which includes Moore County. He says he and his colleagues toured a substation Friday.

“Everyone needs to know the full impact of this kind of attack and the urgent need to address the vulnerabilities this exposes in our grid,” Representative Hudson said.

There have been several attacks on power grids over the last year. In some cases, authorities have arrested the criminals responsible, in Moore County there have been no arrests.

“We don’t know who the actor was. Is this a domestic terror incident? Is this a foreign actor probing us? Is it a disgruntled employee of Duke Energy or someone else,” Representative Hudson said. “These are disturbing questions that haven’t been answered, but what my colleagues want to understand as we look forward is what can be done from a federal perspective to assist Duke Energy or other utility companies prevent these sorts of attacks.”

When Queen City News visited the West End substation Friday, we saw openings in a fence that blocks off the entrance to the transformer. We did see cameras at both the West End and Carthage substations.

More than six months after the attack there have been no arrests. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says this is a challenging investigation.

“There have been a lot of difficulties with the investigation in getting information shared from one agency to the next, gathering information through the power sources, “Sheriff Fields said. “Getting information from employees and different things, it’s been a headache.”

Sheriff Fields says justice delayed doesn’t mean denied.

“We’re still here and we ain’t gonna give up. Someone is going to talk, something is going to happen and something is gonna fall into place,” Sheriff Fields says. “It always happens with a major case and it may take time but eventually somebody is gonna talk.”

Residents say they hope this hearing leads to more action from federal authorities.

“I don’t want it happening anywhere. And I expect that the government is ahead of this and planning and anticipating, you know, these attacks and to help and prevent,” Sheriff Forte said.

Authorities are offering $100,000 dollars as a reward for anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. The anonymous tip line is 910-947-4444.