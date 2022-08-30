CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Travelers hitting the skies have been dealing with delays and cancellations. The Federal Aviation Administration is warning flight disruptions will likely stick around for the fall and winter.

The US Department of Transportation is making it easier for travelers to figure out what airlines owe them for delays and cancellations.

In June 2022, the US Department of Transportation had 5,862 complaints about airline service from consumers. That is 35% from May 2022 and up nearly 270% pre-pandemic.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Lewan Tesfay arrived at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport several hours in advance Tuesday morning. She later learned United had canceled her flight home to Vancouver.

“Information should be available,” Tesfay said. “I asked for example if they could book me another one or if they can refund me, they don’t know and asked me to call 1-800 number.”

Data from the US DOT says the worst offenders for flight cancellations are America, Delta, and United.

“In the last couple of months this is the second time,” Traveler Rudy Chow said after learning his flight with Southwest was canceled. “It’s happened more frequently than I’ve experienced in the past.”

In a letter to 10 of the nation’s largest airlines, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the flight delays “unacceptable.” He is pushing for airlines to at least start feeding customers delayed more than three hours and book hotels for overnight cancellations within the airline’s control.

Just in time for Labor Day weekend, the DOT is rolling out an interactive website showing what a carrier owes you if they change your flight.

“I think it’s a great tool and it will help a lot of people,” Traveler Julius Reynolds said.

Airlines 4 America, the group that represents major carriers says they’re working on making service better for customers blaming tricky travel on the “dramatically changed workforce” with more absences due to covid. They say airlines need more on-call reserve employees.

Labor shortages combined with pent-up travel demand are still the main concern causing long lines, lost baggage, flight cancellations, and delays.

“People rely on travel more and more and I think it’s important that people know what’s due to them and that’s everyone is held accountable and knows what they’re able to get,” Traveler Maureen McGraw said.

Travelers like Tesfay rebooked 24 hours after the originally scheduled time say they want more accountability for on-time travel.

“I’m missing work, plus I have nowhere to go and it’s not fair,” Tesfay said.

The DOT rolls out the new website on Friday, September 2.

The Federal government is taking feedback to consider standard policies for refunds, meals and hotels until November 21 before officially changing the rules.