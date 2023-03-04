ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a female inmate died at a correctional facility in central North Carolina, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Neither suicide nor foul play is expected, the sheriff’s office said. The inmate was in a cell by herself.

Around Noon on Saturday, the unnamed inmate was found suffering from an unnamed medical emergency, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detention officers, medical staff, and Rockingham EMS all responded and following an attempt to render aid, the inmate was pronounced dead.