RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least five people in the Wake Forest area have been exposed to rabies after contact with feral cats, according to Wake County officials.

Rachel Moore said she was out in her backyard on Great Woods Road Tuesday when a feral cat ran up to her and attacked her.

“It just lunged right at me, lunged right onto my leg,” Moore said. “Thank God my kids weren’t at home and thank God my dog was not out in the backyard as well.”

The Wake County Health and Human Services and Wake County Animal Services said the feral cat tested positive for rabies Wednesday after being trapped in an area off Great Woods Road in Wake Forest, near Durham and Old Creedmoor roads.

Wake County Animal Services caught the cat that day and placed it in quarantine, where it passed away later that day.

The rabies-infected cat is believed to have come from a colony of feral cats that are living behind a nearby grocery store off of Old Creedmoor Road.

Investigation results in additional cases

After investigating, Animal Services found there were a total of five exposures to the same feral cat. Five neighbors and one dog were exposed to the cat. The five people immediately began their treatment for rabies exposure, and the dog was given a rabies booster shot as a precaution.

“In order to safeguard our community, it’s crucial residents stay informed about cases like these due to the potential for exposure,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, Wake County Animal Services director. “Please be cautious and avoid approaching unfamiliar animals. Remember: stay safe, stay informed.”

A Wake County Communicable Disease nurse and an Animal Control officer canvassed the neighborhood again Thursday to help notify the community and ensure there were no additional exposures.

Animal control offered the following tips:

Do not approach animals that you do not know. Exercise caution and maintain a safe distance.

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal of unknown vaccination history, wash the wound immediately and seek medical attention.

Ensure your pets have a current rabies vaccination. If your pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is strongly recommended. Keep outdoor pets indoors until they receive the booster vaccines.

Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs. Avoid any interaction that may result in potential exposure.

Do not leave trash or food outside unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid. Prevent attracting wild animals to your property.

If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight. Minimize the chances of attracting animals that may carry rabies.

If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately. Seek professional guidance to ensure the well-being of your pet.

Anyone who has come in contact cats from the same colony are encouraged to reach out to the Wake County Health and Human Services Communicable Disease Program at 919-250-4462.

Anyone who sees an animal acting in an unusual manner is urged to call Animal Control officials.