ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Fire departments and Hazmat responded to an Asheville business Thursday morning due to a possible substance inside.

According to the Asheville Fire Department, firefighters, EMS and Haz Mat responded to 257 Biltmore Avenue for complaints of employees feeling unwell due to a possible substance inside the building.

Firefighters and Hazmat respond to a building in Asheville. (Source: Asheville Fire Department)

Officials are monitoring the air but a partial vacation was necessary.

Western North Carolina Community Health Services is located at the site and posted on Facebook about the site being closed due to an on-site issue. The center urged patients to call and check the status of appointments.

There are no significant injuries at this time.