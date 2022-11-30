BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A house caught fire in Burlington after an article of clothing got too hot in the dryer and started smoldering.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Herman Blue Court just after midnight on Tuesday. They arrived on the scene around four minutes after being dispatched and saw smoke coming from the home.

When firefighters got inside the home, they found the fire in the bedroom and it only took a few minutes to make sure the fire was completely out. No one was at home at the time of the fire.

The fire was an accident, the fire department said. They believe laundry had become excessively hot from the dryer and when they were taken from the dryer to the bedroom, they smoldered and then caught other clothes and furniture on fire.

Officials with the fire department believed that the piece of clothing that started the fire was some kind of rain jacket that got super hot in the dryer.

“It was a new one to us,” they said, but they were glad the alarm system did its job and allowed firefighters to get to the home before it got out of control.

The fire department said that this fire demonstrates the importance of a monitored alarm system because it helped the department dispatch quickly and minimize damage to the house.