HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Fire Department responded to a house fire that was caused by fireworks on Friday night.

At around 10 p.m. on Friday, firefighters came to the 2400 block of Bearded Iris Lane after getting a report of a house fire.

The fire was in the garage area at the front of the house, according to the fire department. The occupants were launching fireworks and placed them in their trash can without them being fully extinguished which led to the blaze.

No one was injured as a result of the fire. The residents have been displaced as the meter had to be pulled from the house.