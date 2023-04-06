CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – First responders pleading for mental health benefits may finally get them.

If written into law, the First Responders Mental Healthcare Plan Act would provide additional mental health coverage to all first responders across the state. Unfortunately, as it’s written, this bill would not help retired officers struggling with mental health.

“This is something that is endemic for the community,” said Representative Timothy Reeder (R), N.C. General Assembly. “But it’s not always talked about or recognized because, you know, many of the people who go into EMS are sort of big tough guys, and they don’t want to admit that they’re suffering.”

Reeder, a sponsor of House Bill 523, works in emergency medicine himself and has seen firsthand the need that many first responders have regarding mental health services.

According to recent Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration data, roughly one in three first responders develop PTSD.

“To me, I look at it as being a nonpartisan bill. I mean, everybody knows that we need to take care of all of our people, so it’s a no-brainer, in my opinion,” said Rep. Gloristine Brown (D), N.C. General Assembly.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Brown is cosigning the Republican-led bill.

The coverage described in the bill provides salary and disability benefits, along with medical cost reimbursements. The bill would offer cities and counties the option to provide supplemental insurance to cover mental health conditions. If the employers opt out, first responder employees still have the option to buy into the insurance coverage.

“We want to solve problems; we want to fix things. But we also sometimes what the bills do like this, is it draws attention to an issue,” Reeder said.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Again, this bill does not offer benefits for retired officers.

According to our previous coverage on mental health issues and PTSD, in the City of Charlotte, most officers who retire are entirely cut off from all health benefits.

In our most recent story, The Broken Blue, many officers struggle with PTSD and must cover the treatment themselves, which can be extremely expensive.