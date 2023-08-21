SALISBURY, N.C. (WAVY) — Food Lion is recalling Food Lion Mixed Vegetables and Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn.

The items are being recalled due to possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination. The following items could be affected:

Food Lion Mixed Vegetables 16 ounce UPC 0003582600509 Customers may have purchased these products between Jan. 19, and Aug. 19.

Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn 16 ounce UPC 0003582607985 Customers may have purchased these products between Nov. 7, 2022, and Aug. 19, 2023.



Customers who purchased the items listed should avoid consuming it and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”